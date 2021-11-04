Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$622.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$13.79 and a 12-month high of C$29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.78.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

