Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $418.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

