Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.02 ($40.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

