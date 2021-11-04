Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.02 ($40.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

