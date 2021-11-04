Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

