Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $160.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.