Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

WTS traded up $7.83 on Thursday, hitting $199.90. 4,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,309. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

