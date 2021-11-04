Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

