Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

10/29/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/22/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/18/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/6/2021 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.31. 161,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,502 shares of company stock worth $28,936,610. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

