Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $99.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAH. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

