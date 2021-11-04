Diodes’ (DIOD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

DIOD traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,989. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,573. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

