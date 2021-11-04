Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.

WELL stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

