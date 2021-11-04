Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,274,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

