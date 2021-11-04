WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $144.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.39 million to $147.00 million. WesBanco posted sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $591.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.18 million to $596.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $561.82 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $573.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 262,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,716. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.