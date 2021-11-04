Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

WDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.38. 327,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,129. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.39.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.