Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
WDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.38. 327,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,129. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.39.
In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
