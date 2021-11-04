William Blair Comments on The Western Union Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

