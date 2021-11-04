Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of WING stock opened at $151.48 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

