Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.17.

WING stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

