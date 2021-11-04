Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $938,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,846 shares of company stock worth $5,069,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 9.9% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 16.4% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $248.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.78. Winmark has a 1-year low of $165.82 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

