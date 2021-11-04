Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.50

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 254.50 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 253.69 ($3.31), with a volume of 309945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 242.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.