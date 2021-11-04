Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.72. 8,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.