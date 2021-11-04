Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.91

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.91 and last traded at $167.01, with a volume of 1468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.47.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 47.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

