X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.43. 1,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYDW. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 11,327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 49,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000.

