XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.23. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS.

XPO stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.