Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,685.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $130,685.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00085389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00074407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.40 or 1.00060859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.54 or 0.07263147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022594 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

