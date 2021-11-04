YENTEN (YTN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $93,179.36 and $79.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,444.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.12 or 0.07359640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.00327857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.66 or 0.00972670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00425899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00282536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00245236 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

