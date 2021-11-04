Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. 3M posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,384. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.88. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $159.90 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

