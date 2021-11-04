Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 4,604,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

