Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 522,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.63.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

