Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce sales of $12.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.41 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $11.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.62 billion to $45.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.54 billion to $49.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanofi.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

