Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.48 billion and the highest is $7.96 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $30.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.44 billion to $33.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.