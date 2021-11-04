Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.01 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 248,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in FOX by 14.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 418.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 345,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

