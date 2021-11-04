Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

INVE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.00 and a beta of 1.67. Identiv has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock worth $3,229,352 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 18.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 612.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

