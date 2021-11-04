Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.07. Illumina posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.98. 15,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,733. Illumina has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $4,282,073 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 34,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Illumina by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 66,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 44.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

