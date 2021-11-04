Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is ($0.63). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,457. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.29. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

