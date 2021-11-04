Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. 495,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -465.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

