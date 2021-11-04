Zacks: Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth $67,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 684,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,374. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

