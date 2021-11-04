Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

PLAY stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

