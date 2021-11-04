Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $51.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $254.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $304.00 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $309.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 1,106,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,493. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.