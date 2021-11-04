Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

UHS opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.