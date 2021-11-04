Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.86 billion to $23.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $162.96. 91,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,044. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

