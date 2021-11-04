Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.