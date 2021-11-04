Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Sell

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ciena continues to benefit from diversification across customer segments and regions along with its technology leadership. The fundamental drivers of its business that include increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures remain strong. It has inked a deal with AT&T to acquire Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology. With a strong order flow and an increased backlog, Ciena’s increasingly differentiated position in the marketplace and a strong demand environment instill optimism. However, the COVID-19-led challenges persist around the globe along with the industry-wide supply-chain disruptions. Customer concentration has impeded the company’s top-line growth. Delays in product development also tend to affect its reputation and impair its ability to seize market opportunities.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

CIEN stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

