Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Sell

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $18,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

