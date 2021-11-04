Zacks Investment Research Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

BASFY stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Basf has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

