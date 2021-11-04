Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Strong-Buy

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

