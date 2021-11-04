Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,640. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18,066.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

