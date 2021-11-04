Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.67 ($121.96).

FRA ZAL opened at €75.34 ($88.64) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.92.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

