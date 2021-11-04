Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 45,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

