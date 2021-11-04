Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 367.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $579.34. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $317.15 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,452 shares of company stock worth $5,531,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

