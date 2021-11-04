Zerogoki USD Price Down 55.4% This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $539,122.64 and $1,435.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

